Roger Khan released from police custody

Deported Guyanese convicted drug kingpin, Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan, was Tuesday released without further questioning in connection with two murders, his lawyer said.

Attorney-at-Law, Glen Hanoman said Khan was released at 12:20 pm on GYD$200,000 and told to return to police next week.

Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston says Khan was released after the Director of Public Prosecutions advised police to conduct additional investigations.

He says police had previously received legal advice, but now that Khan is back in Guyana he has been questioned.

Hanoman said his client was not questioned further in connection with the gunning down of boxing coach, Donald Alison and Black Rights activist, Ronald Waddell in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

The lawyer has already said that Khan has pleaded innocence to investigators. Hanoman also believes that statements in a United States Federal Court by Guyanese Selwyn Vaughn that sought to implicate Khan are not solid because they were never tested. Vaughn claimed he had been a member of Khan’s alleged Phantom gang that had hunted heavily-armed gunmen.

Khan was deported from the United States last Friday night and immediately taken into custody for questioning concerning the murders of Allison and Waddell.

The David Granger-led coalition in and out government has often pointed fingers at a phantom gang and drug traffickers during the Bharrat Jagdeo administration as being responsible for the deaths of more than 400 mainly Afro Guyanese between 2002 immediately after the February 23rd jailbreak and 2008 when most of the gang members were either killed or locked up.