BREAKING: School of the Nations principal shot

The Principal of School of the Nations, Brian O’Toole was shot and injured Sunday night, his wife said.

Dr. O’Toole was shot near the front door of his residence, Bel Air Promenade.

His wife confirmed that he is conscious and stable at a city hospital.

Unofficial information indicates Dr. O’Toole sustained gunshot wounds to both hands.

The bones in the left arm and forearm were reportedly shattered.

The incident occurred at a time School of the Nations is addressing violent threats on Facebook by one or more students.

At least one student had been expelled. Police were Sunday called in following another threat on Facebook to injure 6th Form students.