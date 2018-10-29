President, First Lady for “private visit” to Cuba

President David Granger will Tuesday depart Guyana for the Republic of Cuba, government announced

An official told Demerara Waves Online News that the visit is “private”. When asked, if it is for medical, the official said “not that I know of”.

The Head of State will be accompanied by First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger.

The President is expected to return on November 11.

The President visited Trinidad on October 22, 2018 in the midst of a devastating flood there.

Earlier, this year the President and his wife travelled to Trinidad for what authorities had said was a routine medical check-up through her arrangement she has had since working at the Caricom Headquarters.