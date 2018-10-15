Update: Six prisoners at Lusignan Prison injured in unrest following escape of trio

Hours after three prisoners escaped from the Lusignan Prison, unrest erupted at that East Coast Demerara penal facility, forcing authorities to deploy additional police and prison guards to quell the situation.

Well-placed sources told Demerara Waves Online News that six inmates were injured with pellets and were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

The names of the injured inmates were not immediately available.

The sources said security personnel opened fire on a number of the inmates after they tied their faces with clothing to conceal their identities and attacked prison guards.

It was not immediately clear what sparked off this unrest which has since been brought under control, according to the sources.

The sources said a number of the inmates at the Holding Bay were digging up the tarmac, pelting security service personnel and lighting sporadic fires.

Sources said fire fighters were deployed to the Lusignan Prison as a number of the inmates were set old clothing alight in an effort to gain the attention of authorities.

The Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels did not immediately respond to media requests for information about whether shots were fired and if there were reported injuries, but a government spokesman, Imran Khan assured that the situation was under control. “My information is that the situation is under control after some unrest this afternoon.” Khan said.

Meanwhile, a joint services operation was continuing to recapture the prisoners who scaled the wall at the Holding Bay early Monday morning. Prisons Director Samuels said most likely the prison guards were sleeping at the time of the incident and there was no intelligence to suggest that an escape was being planned.

The escapees have been identified as murder accused, Travis Evans, age 23 of C field Sophia; Sudesh Dyal, 23 remanded for break and enter and larceny and escape from custody, and Dexroy Pollard, 29, break and enter and larceny, of Wales Village.