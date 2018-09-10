Husband dies, rescued wife severely burnt, house destroyed

The one-flat wooden home of a reportedly abusive couple, is completely razed and dead is the reputed husband Christopher ‘Harry’ Bramble, 56, unemployed whose charred remains are stored at Lyken’s Funeral Home, the Guyana Police Force said.

The reputed wife Jewel ‘Coolie Girl’ Coats, 36, who was evacuated from the lot 39 West Ruimveldt home by residents, is in a stable but serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; she suffered severe burns to her hands and other parts of her body.

Initial investigation revealed that residents observed smoke and fire emanating from the small cottage about 00:15hrs today and responded.

They were forced to break a wall and removed the female from the then engulfed structure since its door was locked. It was only after the fire was extinguished that the discovery of Bramble was made, police said.

Investigation in progress.