Alleged human trafficking victims in protective custody

Eight of sixteen young ladies who were rescued during a raid executed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), are currently under protective care and are assisting with investigations for alleged Trafficking in Persons.

Those arrested were 14 Venezuelans, one Cuban and one from the Dominican Republic-

The young ladies between ages 15 to 35, were rescued from a house in David Street, Kitty, Georgetown on Tuesday. According to Coordinator, Countering Trafficking in Persons Unit, Ministry of Social Protection, Tanisha Williams-Corbin, the victims are now in benefitting from psychosocial support.

Williams-Corbin told the Department of Public Information (DPI), that the Ministry of Social Protection is also collaborating with the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Citizenship to ensure measures are in place to allow the females to extend their stay in Guyana so as to further assist with the investigation.

Williams-Corbin said this is in keeping the Combating of Trafficking In Persons Act Section 19-1 which mandates that “victims who cooperate with the investigation or any other part of the crime of trafficking are to be extended the opportunity to extend their time in Guyana if they want.”

The intelligence-driven raid also resulted in a security guard and four other suspects taken into custody for questioning.