President Granger mourns the passing of Justice Shahabudeen

President David Granger on Saturday mourned the passing of Retired Justice Mohamed Shahahbuddeen, a former Attorney General of Guyana and judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Shahabudeen was 86 years old.

Following is the full text of President Granger’s message of condolence.

His Excellency David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, extends heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Honourable Justice Mohamed Shahahbuddeen.

Justice Mohamed Shahabuddeen will be remembered for his distinguished service as an eminent Judge of the International Court of Justice, lawyer, public servant, politician and diplomat. He was born on October 7, 1931. In 1953 he graduated for the University of London with a Bachelor of Law Degree. In 1958 he earned his Master of Law, in 1970 he earned his Doctor of Philosophy and in 1986 the title of Doctor of Law.

Justice Mohamed Shahabuddeen began his public service as a Magistrate before joining the Chamber of the Attorney General in 1959. In 1962 he was appointed Solicitor General, a post he held with distinction until 1973 when he was elevated to the position of Attorney General, serving in that capacity from 1978 to 1987. In 1983 he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Vice President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

From 1988 to 1997 he served as a Judge of the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Subsequently, he was Judge and twice Vice President of the Yugoslavia Tribunal until 2009. In addition, he has been an Arbiter in the International Criminal Court, also in The Hague since 1997, and the Centre for International Arbitration in Cairo. In January 2009 he was chosen as a Judge of the International Criminal Court.

Justice Mohamed Shahabuddeen authored several books, including ‘The Legal System of Guyana’ (Georgetown, 1973); ‘Constitutional Development in Guyana, 1621-1978’ (Georgetown, 1978); ‘Nationalisation of Guyana Bauxite’ (1981) and ‘From Plantocracy to Nationalisation’ (1983).

In recognition of the distinction and eminence achieved by him in the service of Guyana at the regional and international levels and in the fields of law, diplomacy and politics, he was awarded by the Government of Guyana the Order of Excellence in 1988, the Order of Roraima in 1980 and the Cacique’s Crown of Honour in 1970.

His Excellency David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana extends heartfelt sympathy to the children Faud, Sieyf and Shalisa and other relative and friends of the Honourable Justice Mohamed Shahabuddeen.