Lethem bus driver remanded on drug trafficking charges

A Lethem bus driver was Tuesday morning remanded to prison after he pleaded not guilty to being in possession of cocaine and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Fifty-five year old Garfield Parker of 8 Tabatinga Lethem pleaded not guilty to two drug possession charges after they were read to him by Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan.

The first charge read that on October 1, 2017 at Mabura he had 24.900 kilogrammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking while the second charge read that on the same day at the same location he had 200 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Bail was refused since no special was given for bail to be granted by the unrepresented man.

Parker was remanded until October and his matter was transferred to the Linden Magistrates’ court.