Five wanted for two West Demerara robberies

Police said said they were hunting several men who robbed a family of cellular phones, cash and jewellery at their Westminster, West Bank Demerara home Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the five also robbed a driver/salesman of his valuables and that of his motorcar, which was shortly after, found. T

he shot victim, twenty years old, who is in a stable condition, is being treated at a medical institution, police addes

The Guyana Police Force said about 09:30hrs, the forty-eight year old self-employed businessman and his wife were in their grocery which is situated in front of their premises.

They told police that suddenly they were pounced upon by three armed men.

“The bandits escorted the victims into the lower flat of their house where they also held the victims’ two adult sons, before ransacking the house and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Shortly after the bandits departed, the grocer and his sons pursued them. The bandits discharged several rounds, one of which struck the twenty-year son, forcing them to abandon their chase.

Further investigation revealed that the bandits who, whilst fleeing, were joined by two other armed accomplices.

“They stopped a motorcar driven by a forty-seven year old salesman, relieved him of his cash, cellular phones and that of his vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was recovered in the said village,” police said.

Crime Scene Investigators say they have retrieved several latent prints and seven spent shells from the crime scenes.