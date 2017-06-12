Teenager, accused of stealing bus driver’s money, remanded

A 16- year old boy was Monday arraigned for allegedly stealing money belonging to a minibus driver.

He was remanded to custody at the Juvenile Detention Centre pending the compilation of a probation report.

The youth made an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Judy latchman charged with simple larceny.

The particulars of the charge are that on June 8, 2017 at the Route 41 bus park, Stabroek, Georgetown he allegedly stole $25,000 property of Deshan Pitt.

When Magistrate Latchman read the charge, the youngster accepted his wrongdoing, noting that he is willing to repay the virtual complainant his cash.

The court was told that on the day in question, the virtual complainant ,who is a minibus driver, parked his bus at the Route 41 bus park with the money secured in the bus and exited.

He was later alerted by persons around that the defendant was in the driver’s side and took the cash which was in the door pocket of the minibus. After an alarm was raised the defendant made good his escape but was later apprehended.

He was taken to the police station where he was positively identified by the virtual complainant.

Magistrate Latchman ordered that a probation report be given for the accused since it was revealed that he is in the habit of stealing from other persons regularly.

While the probation report is being completed, the youngster was remanded to the juvenile holding center until June 26, 2017.