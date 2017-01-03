GTT lowers cost of high speed residential Internet service

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Tuesday announced that it has cut the cost of two of its domestic high-speed rates and upped the price for the lowest speed.

“The company guarantees that these prices will remain unchanged when the new Value Added Tax (VAT) regime comes into effect,” the phone company said in a statement. GTT did not say whether VAT has been already included in the new rates.

GTT said the price of Gold has been reduced by 36 percent from GYD$14,979 to GYD$9,599, while the Silver is down 16 percent from GYD$9,980 to $GYD8,399. However, those on the Bronze plan will now have to pay more GYD$1,000 more, taking the price up to GYD$5,999. The Bronze service is ideal for casual surfing such as the use of email services.

The new DSL rates take effect on January 21, 2016.

“This is part of GTT’s commitment of continuing to offer its Internet service customers significantly more value on its plans, even as the company focuses on pushing faster and more reliable broadband services into homes and businesses,” the telecommunications provider added in its statement.

GTT explained that it is providing higher speeds at lower prices to “enable our users to stream, surf and download faster at speeds up to 10 megabits per second.”

“We are committed to bringing more affordable internet to our customers and excited tocontinue to bridge Guyana’s digital divide. This is just the first in a number of exciting changes that GTT will be offering its customers in 2017, with significant speed and service quality upgrades on the horizon,”the company stated.