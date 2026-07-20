Last Updated on Monday, 20 July 2026, 22:47 by Writer

Guyanese police on Monday confirmed that they searched embattled city businessman Azruddin Mohamed’s residence at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

“Acting on the legal advice, Police today, Monday July 20, 2026, executed a search warrant at a property at Friendship, East Bank Demerara. The warrant was granted by a Magistrate after consideration of the information presented,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Though police did not name Mr Mohamed, his sister on social media said his home was being searched while he was assisting in recovery of bodies of persons who perished in last Saturday night’s sinking of the ferry MV Barima.

Police said that as investigations into the murder of Ricardo Fagundes, also known as ‘Paper Shorts’, continue, further legal advice was sought based on information received.

Fagundes was gunned down on March 21, 2021 on Main Street shortly after he left Palm Court.

Shaheen “Roger” Khan, who was with Fagundes moments earlier, had said he believed he was the target.

Several persons have been questioned in recent days about Fagundes’ murder, prompting claims by Mr Mohamed that government was on a witch hunt in retaliation for his disclosures about President Irfaan Ali’s multi-acre farm on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Mr Mohamed and his father Nazar “Shell’ Mohamed are wanted by the United States to face trial for alleged money laundering, wire fraud and mail fraud linked to their gold trading business.