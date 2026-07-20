Last Updated on Monday, 20 July 2026, 22:40 by Writer

Almost two days after the ferry, MV Barima, sank off the Essequibo Coast, the Guyana government said 10 bodies were recovered Monday.

Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed said his two boats that are participating in the recovery efforts took five bodies, including a baby and a pregnant body, to shore.

“Search and recovery efforts remain ongoing. We continue to extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to all the families affected during this profoundly difficult time,” he said in a statement.

Following is the Guyana government statement:

“The Government of Guyana informs the public that, as of 10:35 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026, another body was recovered during the ongoing search-and-rescue operation involving the MV Barima. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre deployed 13 assets from first light.

By 12:35 p.m., eight bodies had been recovered during today’s operation, bringing the total number of confirmed bodies recovered since the incident to 10.

The identification process includes the involvement of relatives and will be done at the Suddie Hospital.

The Government remains fully committed to the operation and continues to deploy all available resources to locate and account for every person who was aboard the MV Barima at the time of the tragic incident.”