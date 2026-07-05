Last Updated on Sunday, 5 July 2026, 15:03 by Denis Chabrol

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is calling on Guyanese to take the streets on Monday- CARICOM Day- to push back against government’s enactment of a law that would once again give former presidents of Guyana unlimited benefits.

WPA executive member, Kidackie Amsterdam urged trade unions, religious organisations, community groups, youth bodies, private sector representatives and other civic organisations to join a peaceful protest on Monday, July 6, beginning at 10:00 a.m. He said protesters are expected to gather at Church of God Road, Buxton, while supporters in other parts of the country have been encouraged to stage peaceful demonstrations within their own communities.

Speaking on Politics 101 with Dr David Hinds, Mr Amsterdam conservatively estimated that if the benefits are uncapped, the three former presidents- Samuel Hinds, Bharrat Jagdeo, Donald Ramotar- would incur an additional GY$100 million to GY$200 million annually on top of 7/8ths of the current president’s more than GY$3 million salary while the 76,000 old age pensioners are earning GY$46,000 monthly. Former President David Granger continues to travel to Cuba for specialised medical treatment.

Joining Mr Amsterdam on the programme, former PNCR executive member Annette Ferguson said many Guyanese were struggling with the rising cost of living, and limited qualities of health care and education. She said she was endorsing the protest, after having nothing from the PNCR and APNU. “I believe this bill is unconscionable and places a heavy financial burden on the people,” she said. She disagreed with PNCR executive member/ APNU parliamentarian, Ganesh Mahipaul’s call for the bill to be sent to a bipartisan parliamentary select committee. “That i totally disagree with. This ain’t suppose to go to any special select committee and I have been saying we have to kill this bill,” she said. She reminded that the Jagdeo administration had passed an almost identical bill in 2009, despite an outcry by the civil society and then opposition.

While the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), which include the WPA, has not advocated openly for protests against the proposed Former Presidents’ Facilities and Benefits Bill 2026, the WPA said the time has come to “banish” that bill because it would put an “unnecessary financial burden on taxpayers at a time when many citizens are struggling to make ends meet.” If approved, the Former Presidents (Benefits and other facilities) Act 2026 would repeal the Former Presidents (Benefits and other facilities) Act 2015, which was passed by the then A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government that limited several benefits. The draft 2026 law says former presidents, like the sitting president, must not pay any taxes. Should the bill be passed, it will also clear the way for former presidents to receive virtually unlimited benefits and other facilities even if they engage in business, trade or paid employment or is convicted of a criminal offence for which a term of imprisonment is imposed. President Irfaan Ali on Sunday confirmed that he owns a farm off the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Two presidential candidate hopefuls for the People’s Progressive Party Civic and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU are businessmen, real estate owners and practitioners of their profession. Under the law that was passed by the APNU+AFC David Granger-led administration, former presidents are limited to monthly payments of G$25,000 each for for water, electricity, and telephone for their place of residence, and personal and household staff, three clerical and technical staff for non-political purposes for non-political purposes related to the status of former President or to any State related task or assignment to the former President officially and for which no additional remuneration is payable. The APNU+AFC version of the law, which the Irfaan Ali- administration is seeking to repeal, says former presidents are subject to a financial limit of GY$200,000 free medical attention and treatment or reimbursement of medical expenses incurred by a former president, children younger than 18 years, spouse of the former president. The 2015 law, which so far remains in effect until its expected repeal in the coming weeks, provides that the reimbursement shall not be given where any attention and treatment obtained abroad or at private health facilities in Guyana were available in Guyana at government institutions. The limits also provide for full time personal security, not exceeding two persons including the services of the President Guard Service

at the place of residence of the former President; not more than two motor vehicles owned and maintained by the State; toll free transportation; and an annual vacation allowance equivalent to the cost of two first class return airfares provided on the same conditions applicable to judges of the Supreme Court of Judicature. Mr Amsterdam pointed to areas where he believes public funds should instead be directed, including better salaries and benefits for teachers, nurses, police officers and public servants, improved healthcare services, greater support for pensioners and persons living with disabilities, expanded school feeding programmes, infrastructure upgrades, youth employment initiatives and assistance for agriculture and small businesses. “The issue before Guyana is therefore one of priorities,” Mr Amsterdam said.

According to the WPA executive member, while former presidents should be treated with dignity and respect, any benefits afforded to them must be balanced against the country’s economic realities and the needs of taxpayers. He argued that the bill could significantly expand the State’s financial obligations through provisions for medical care, travel, accommodation, staffing, security and other benefits. “The concern is not simply that benefits are provided, but that the legislation could substantially expand the financial obligations placed upon taxpayers,” he said, warning that over time the cumulative cost to the Treasury could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars. He further argued that Parliament should not be focused on increasing benefits for former office holders while public servants continue to push for improved wages and better working conditions. “Public office is a privilege of service, not a pathway to unlimited taxpayer-funded privileges after leaving office,” he said. Mr Amsterdam insisted that the planned demonstration is about public accountability rather than politics. “This is not about personalities. It is about protecting the public purse. It is about demanding responsible governance,” he said.

“The people of Guyana are once again being called upon to defend the principles of fairness, accountability and responsible governance,” Amsterdam said as he appealed for broad public participation.

He contended that the proposed legislation is out of touch with the realities facing ordinary Guyanese. “This legislation represents, in my view, a disturbing abuse of the Government’s parliamentary majority. It seeks to impose upon the people of Guyana a bill that many citizens have neither requested nor can reasonably afford,” Mr Amsterdam said.

Amsterdam maintained that such expenditure would come at the expense of more pressing national priorities.

“Every additional dollar committed to generous post-office benefits is a dollar unavailable for urgent national priorities,” he said.

Urging Guyanese of every political persuasion, ethnicity and religion to participate, Amsterdam called for peaceful and lawful demonstrations across the country. “Let us demonstrate peacefully, lawfully and respectfully. Let us send a clear message that Guyana’s wealth belongs to all Guyanese and should first be used to improve the quality of life of the people,” he said.