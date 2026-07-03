United States (US) Ambassador Nicole Theriot said Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed was not invited to the embassy’s reception for the United States’ 250th independence anniversary because he is US-sanctioned due to financial crimes.

“He’s currently indicted by the United States and he’s sanctioned by the Department of Treasury so it would be inappropriate for us to invite him,” she told reporters at the reception held at Four Points by Sheraton hotel.

Mr Mohamed and his father, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed were indicted by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control for allegedly smuggling more than 10,000 kilogrammes of gold out of Guyana and evading more than US$50 million in taxes payable to the Guyana government.

The Mohameds were months later in October 2025 indicted on 11 charges of money laundering, wire fraud and mail fraud.

The younger Mohamed formed the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political party three months before the September 1, 2025 general and regional elections, and secured 16 of the 29 opposition seats. A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) won 12 and Forward Guyana Movement one seat.

The Mohameds, one time strong allies of President Irfaan Ali and the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC), are currently fighting a US extradition request.