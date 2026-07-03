Last Updated on Friday, 3 July 2026, 17:55 by Denis Chabrol

A city businessman, who was charged with attempted abduction, was Friday granted GY$1 million bail.

Thirty-six year old Avishkar Singh of 208 Alexander Village, Greater Georgetown was charged indictably for allegedly committing the offence on June 30, 2026.

The alleged victim has been identified as Joshua Samaroo.

Mr Singh’s defence lawyer, Joel Persid-Edmond, told Demerara Waves Online News that bail was granted after more than one hour of arguments before Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Mr Persid-Edmond said he addressed the court, saying that the charge was “incorrect and was a plot to set up my client and that was a failure.”

The case comes up again on July 29, 2026.

The Guyana Police Force had previously treated the incident as attempted kidnapping. Police had said they had conducted an operation during which a 36-year-old businessman of Alexander Village, Georgetown, allegedly made arrangements and handed over a quantity of cash as part payment to have a male kidnapped.

He was arrested and placed into custody. A quantity of cash was lodged, police had said.