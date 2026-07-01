Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, 7:13 by Denis Chabrol

Six members of the legal profession are to be sworn in as judges on Wednesday, the Judicial Services Commission saud.

They are:

1. Mrs. Sueanna Lovell – Registrar of the Supreme Court

2. Ms. Mandisa Breedy – Attorney-at-law

3. Mrs. Christel Lambert-Meertins – Commissioner of Title

4. Ms. Renita Camille Singh – Commissioner of Title

5. Mr. Sunil Scarce – Senior Magistrate

6. Ms. Azeena Baksh – Registrar of Deeds

The Oath of Office for appointment as Puisne Judges will be taken before His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, on 1st July 2026.

Mrs. Sueanna Lovell obtained a Bachelor of Laws in 2000 and a Legal Education Certificate in 2002. She has 24 years of experience as an attorney-at-law, including 17 years in the Judiciary of Guyana, where she served as a Magistrate and Registrar.

Ms. Mandisa Breedy obtained a Bachelor of

Laws in 2001 and a Legal Education Certificate in 2003. She also obtained a postgraduate Certificate in Competition Law and a Diploma in International Business Law in 2015. She holds a Master of Laws in

Commercial and Corporate Law, 2016. Ms.

Breedy practised at the private bar for 23 years and served as a Legal Aid Attorney. She is a trained mediator and a former member of the Legal Practitioners’ Committee.

Mrs. Christel Lambert-Meertins obtained a Bachelor of Laws in 2009, and a Legal Education Certificate in 2011. She holds a Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice, 2015, and a Master of Laws in Oil and Gas Law, 2019. She served for nine years as a Magistrate and two years as Commissioner of Title.

Ms. Renita Camille Singh obtained a Bachelor of Laws in 2009 and a Legal Education Certificate in 2011. She commenced her career as State Counsel at the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions and served for ten years as a

Magistrate and two years as Commissioner of Title.

Mr. Sunil Scarce obtained a Bachelor of Laws in 2005 and a Legal Education Certificate in 2007. He was a State Counsel, Legal Officer, and Legal Aid Attorney, and was a Magistrate

for 14 years having been appointed in 2012.

Ms. Azeena Baksh obtained a Bachelor of Laws in 2005, a Legal Education Certificate in 2007, and a Master of Laws in Democratic Governance and the Rule ofLaw in 2011.

She served for 14 years as Registrar of Deeds at the Deeds Registry, having been appointed to that post in 2012.