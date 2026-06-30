Last Updated on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, 22:02 by Writer

A Russian-made 9mm Baikal Makarov pistol was one of two hand guns that Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents seized on Tuesday, that agency said in a statement.

CANU said two men were arrested at Castello Housing Scheme after a search allegedly uncovered the pistol and a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver with one live matching round.

The anti-drug agency said the two suspects and the guns and ammunition were handed over to the Guyana Police Force.