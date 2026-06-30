Last Updated on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, 12:04 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday said he was unaware of Suriname’s decision to build the proposed Corentyne Bridge on its own, instead of a joint venture with Guyana, and charge tolls.

“That is news to me,” Dr Ali told Demerara Waves Online News in an exclusive interview.

Suriname’s Public Works and Spatial Planning Minister, Stephen Tsang told the National Assembly Monday night, in response to questions, would finance the construction of a bridge over the bordering Corentyne River despite earlier agreements that the project would be undertaken in collaboration with Guyana. “The government has decided to finance the bridge 100 per cent,” Mr Tsang said as he responded to questions from legislators during the budget debate, adding that, depending on the chosen financing structure, a new tendering procedure would likely be necessary.

He told legislators that various financing models are still being investigated, including the possibility of toll collection. “Several models have been discussed, including regarding toll collection. Everything is still open. All models are being reviewed together with the Ministry of Finance,” said Tsang, adding “the fact is that it must and will be a Surinamese bridge.”

However, President Ali told Demerara Waves Online News that “I do not know who this minister is”, as he relied on commitments by Suriname’s President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons that the the bridge would be built by the two neighbouring South American countries and “she was working on finalising their end of the arrangement” and that she would be in a position to pronounce on their aspect because Guyana is ready with its. Asked whether he favoured the latest approach by the Suriname government, the Guyanese leader dismissed the Surinamese minister’s pronouncement. “There is only one thing we’re interested in and that is the joint development of the bridge and that was the arrangement from day one,” he said.

The Caribbean Media Corporation reported on Tuesday that Opposition legislator, Asis Gajadien reminded the National Assembly that a tendering procedure for the construction of the bridge had already been initiated under the previous government of then President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and asked about the present status. He also wanted to know what agreements have since been made with Guyana regarding the execution of the project and whether the announced change of course means that a new tender will be held.

Tsang said that a new tender is likely depending on the final form of financing.

Earlier estimates had put the construction of the bridge at US$300 million. In September last year, Suriname and Guyana had agreed to accelerate the construction of the bridge and to revive stalled border negotiations.

A joint statement issued following talks between Presidents Geerlings-Simons and Dr. Irfaan Ali said they recognized the “transformative potential for trade, tourism, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges” of the bridge.