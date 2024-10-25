Guyana-backed Ghanaian Foreign Minister is new Commonwealth Secretary-General

Last Updated on Friday, 25 October 2024, 23:25 by Denis Chabrol

Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who travelled to Guyana earlier this year and successfully lobbied foreign ministers and leaders of independent Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states, was Friday elected the new Commonwealth Secretary-General.

“Truly humbled by the overwhelming support of the Commonwealth Heads of Government in selecting me as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. The work indeed lies ahead!,” she said on X, formerly Twitter.

The election took place at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit in Samoa, a country in the central South Pacific Ocean.

She replaces Dominica-born Patricia Scotland. Baroness Scotland said, “it is my honour to pass the baton to my dear sister, the Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who will succeed me as the next Commonwealth Secretary-General. She will be uniquely blessed, as I have been, to hold this office and serve our precious Commonwealth.”

Ms Botchwey had told reporters during her visit here in March,2024 that she had received “some firm pledges including Guyana,”

She had said that her priorities would include boosting trade and investment by establishing a Free Trade Area to improve the levels of individual member states to the level of Developed Nations. She had said that Foreign Direct Investment, rather than aid, was the only means to transform Developing Nations.

She is the holder of an Executive Masters in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Laws Degree.

Key to boosting trade, Ms Botchwey had said, would be improving air and maritime transportation as well as education to “feed” an industrialisation programme for Commonwealth member states to add value to their raw products.

Her agenda, she said, would also focus on climate change, and renewable energy.

Under the rotating system, it was Africa’s turn to hold the position of Commonwealth Secretary-General.