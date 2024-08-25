Death toll in Saturday’s drive-by shooting rises

Last Updated on Sunday, 25 August 2024, 18:53 by Denis Chabrol

A total of two persons have succumbed to gunshot injuries they received early Saturday morning outside V’s Delight, Lodge, Georgetown where there was an All Black party, the Guyana Police Force said Sunday.

Police said Lawrence ‘Boy-Boy’ Wayne died Sunday morning at about 9:00 ‘Boy-Boy’ was not named in two earlier police bulletins, and it was unclear when he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital “in a critical condition” by public spirited citizens.

Investigators said he died in the Intensive Care Unit where he was being treated for one gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and right arm.

Police said they visited the GPHC at about 09:20 Sunday morning and were informed by a doctor on duty that Lawrence Wayne was pronounced dead 20 minutes earlier.

Anthony Havescombe, 40, a vendor of South Ruimveldt died of multiple gunshot injuries shortly after the incident that occurred at about 5:45 AM at Lot 23 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, Georgetown

Giving an update, the police force said Lennox “Two Colours” Wayne, Destra Arthur and Lloyd Roberts were still admitted as patients. “Their conditions are stable,” police added.

No status update was given about Travis Ceres, 25, a vendor from East La Penitence who received what appears to be a graze to his right elbow and right abdomen, Stanley Matthews, 31, a labourer from Sophia who was shot to his left hand and left thigh, and Teon Allen, called ‘Spoil Child’, a 38-year-old unemployed resident of Sophia — received one suspected gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Mr Allen and Mr Roberts are former members of the Guyana Police Force.

Police have not said what they believed was the motive for the shooting and have not said if they have detained any suspects.