PNCR declares election results for 15-member Central Executive Committee

Last Updated on Friday, 5 July 2024, 19:30 by Writer

Returning Officer of the People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) elections, Vincent Alexander on Friday announced the results of that party’s Central Executive Committee.

“The party wishes to highlight that the elected CEC reflects the country’s diversity across ethnic, gender, age, and regional lines. One-third of the committee members, for example, are women. Several regions are also represented, including regions #3, 4, 6, 7 and 10,” that party said, adding that four of them are parliamentarians, and several others are regional, municipal and neighbourhood councillors.

Mr Alexander attributed the six-day delay in declaring the CEC results to counting during the evenings only, no counting on Monday, 1st July holiday and centralised elections rather than a hybrid format of in-person and virtual that was used in the 2021 internal elections. He also said fewer persons were involved in the counting process this year and “I did not see the urgency” to have more.

He said the votes cast in the 2024 internal elections – approximately 1300 – were more than the 1282 that were cast in the 2021 polls.

The PNCR said its leader would exercise his constitutional right to co-opt as much as 10 additional members to the CEC. “This will be done in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Those elected by number of votes are:

Nima Flue-Bess – 835 (parliamentarian)

Mervyn Williams – 820

Ganesh Mahipaul – 810 (parliamentarian)

Coretta McDonald – 808 (parliamentarian)

Robin Simon – 760

Riaz Rupnarain – 750

Anil Sugrim – 745 (Town Councilor, Corriverton)

Joan Ann Ramascindo – 740

Sherwood Lowe – 726

Troy Garraway – 722 ( Chief Councilor, Georgetown)

Kemel Kissoon – 702

Marcia Gordon – 658 (Neighborhood Councillor, Enmore

Wainwright McIntosh – 658 (Mayor of New Amsterdam)

Deron Adams – 626 (Regional Chairman RDC #10)

Jermaine Figueira – 527 (parliamentarian)

The Returning Officer on July 1, 2024 said that of the 1,066 votes cast Mr Aubrey Norton secured 1,040 votes. For the position of Chairman, out of 976 votes cast Shurwayne Holder won 844 votes, Ms Vinceroy Jordan, 663 votes, and Elizabeth Williams-Niles, 669 votes for the post of 2nd vice chairmen. For the position of Treasurer, Mr Elson Lowe got 978 votes of the 1,061 votes cast for him.

According to that political party, “the members of the Party have spoken through their votes in a fair and transparent process. We call on all members and supporters to now turn their attention to the main task at hand, as expressed in the theme of the just concluded Biennial Delegates Congress: “Forming the next government: building a just, inclusive, and prosperous society for all.”