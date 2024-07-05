Chef, veterinarian, guard nabbed after cocaine find -CANU

Last Updated on Friday, 5 July 2024, 12:46 by Writer

Three men were Thursday arrested after 5.6 kilogrammes of cocaine were found in the car they were travelling in on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said on Friday.

“A subsequent search of the motor vehicle revealed several brick-like parcels containing a whitish powdery substance suspected to be cocaine,” the anti-drug agency said.

Those arrested are chef, Rawle Hoyte, 52, of 47 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown; Veterinarian, Quacy Joseph of 5th Field Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, and Joel Hodge, 44, a security guard of Urquhart Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown,

CANU said the substance was tested positive for cocaine and weighed 5.672 kilogrammes.