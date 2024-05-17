PNCR’s Congress to be held next month

Last Updated on Friday, 17 May 2024, 12:29 by Writer

The overdue congress of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) is to be held from June 28 to 30, party leader Aubrey Leader announced on Friday.

He said the congress would be held in-person only, and made it clear that there would be no online participation.

The decision was made at last Wednesday’s meeting of the Central Executive.

The PNCR’s Congress was last held in December 2021 and should have been held again two years later in December, 2023.

Mr Norton’s announcement came as he continued to be under constant pressure for congress to be held soonest. He had repeatedly said that the PNCR’s highest decision-making forum would be held by August 31, 2023.

Attorney-at-Law Roysdale Forde has openly stated that he would be contesting for the position of leader. It is not yet clear whether Attorney-at-Law Amanza Walton-Desir would also be hoping to unseat Mr Norton although she has been very visible in her outreaches.

Mr Norton said the outcome of the congressional elections would not determine whether he remains as a parliamentarian, but the party would have to decide whether he remains as a co-opted member of the PNCR’s Central Executive.