Former PNCR General Secretary recovering from serious illness

Last Updated on Monday, 6 May 2024, 22:45 by Writer

Longtime People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member, Amna Ally on Monday appeared to be recovering from serious heart and kidney complications, well-placed sources said.

Ms Ally, a former PNCR General Secretary who was recently embroiled in a public spat over her disappointment with party leader Aubrey Norton’s performance, has been hospitalised for the past two weeks.

Sources said Ms Ally was recovering and was a “lot better” than when she was first admitted with heart and kidney complications. Expert medical teams were said to have collaborated that led to the recovery of the former Minister of Social Protection from 2015 to 2020. under the David Granger-led administration.

As far back as 2018, Ms Ally had been in and out of hospital.