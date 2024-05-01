Labourer arrested for robbing hot dog vendor

Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 22:03 by Denis Chabrol

A 25-year old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a hot dog vendor at gunpoint while she was returning to her Ankerville, Port Mourant home because she was unwell, police said.

“He was told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested. He remains in custody,” the Guyana Police Force said. The law enforcement agency does not routinely release the names of suspects until they are charged and appear in court.

The suspect lives on Persaud Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

Police accused him of committing robbery under arms on businesswoman, 47-year old Dhanmattie “Mono” Rampersaud of Area “R” Ankerville on Monday, April 29, 2024 at about 7:35 PM at Babu John, Public Road Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

Investigators said the businesswoman was robbed of GYD59,400. She told police that she was selling in the company of her husband when she began feeling unwell. Ms Rampersaud said she told her husband of her health condition, who then left their place of business and went home for her medication.

“A few minutes later, the victim observed an identifiable male, dressed in all black walking towards her with a handgun in his right hand. Upon seeing this, the victim started running, but the suspect caught up with her and held on to her hair from behind.

As a result, the victim fell on the roadway, and the suspect dragged her back to her stand, assaulting her with the handgun, causing her to receive head injuries,” police said.

Police were also informed that the suspect then put his hand in her left side pants pocket and relieved her of GY$13,000, he then picked up her daily sales money GY$46,400 cash, and made good his escape in a northern direction on a bicycle.

A report was then made at the Whim Police Station, and the victim was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital by ranks. She was treated and sent away.