University of Guyana Faculty of Engineering and Technology’s Petroleum Engineering courses achieve first International accreditation

Last Updated on Sunday, 21 April 2024, 22:25 by Denis Chabrol

The University of Guyana’s (UG) Faculty of Engineering and Technology has received its first international accreditation for the Associate of Science in Petroleum Engineering and the Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the London-based International Energy Institute, UG said Sunday.

The University of Guyana hosted the five-man accreditation evaluation visit and team in February when the favourable verbal report was given ahead of the formal notification to the University recently.

The University of Guyana began offering programmes in petroleum engineering in 2017/2018 academic year in collaboration with the University of Trinidad and Tobago. The programme graduated two batches in the associate’s programme and the first batch of thirty (30) in the bachelor’s degree last November. The programmes in energy, oil and gas are among the highest-demand new programmes in the Faculty of Engineering, attracting a large number of young women as well.

The accreditation exercise was led and executed by Dean Verlyn Klass, who is heading the programme also, along with Assistant Dean Basheer Khan and UTT’s Prof. Neal Alleyene.

The achievement of international accreditation for the programme assures graduates of international mobility and stronger recognition for their degrees. As part of its forward-looking blueprint the University of Guyana has set high goals for quality assurance in teaching and learning and several new accreditation exercises have been undertaken in addition to others already achieved.

Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Paloma Mohamed, Deputy Vice-Chancellors and the Senior Management Team of the University of Guyana extend their delighted congratulations to the faculty and students on achieving this significant milestone. Graduates of the programmes in petroleum are in high demand in Guyana and are employed within five (5) months of graduating if not before.

The University of Guyana is currently aligning its programme offerings to the national, regional and international development context. The University’s application process for the Academic Year 2024/2025 is currently open. The Degrees being offered by the University of Guyana are internationally recognised, marketable and affordable.

The University of Guyana, the national University of Guyana, now in its 60th year, was founded in October 1963, three years before Guyana became independent. “UG” as it is fondly referred to offers over 160 distinct programmes in over 60 disciplines from certificates, Bachelor’s degrees, Master’s Degrees to Ph.D.’s. These programmes are offered online, face-to-face or in blended formats. UG delivers though a Guyana-based system across eight campuses. This includes its 35-year-old community-based institute for Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) and the second major campus at Tain in Berbice celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025. The University of Guyana’s student population is over 11,000.

Through its 8 Faculties, including an accredited College of Medical Sciences, School for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation and the School for Earth and Environmental Sciences which is ranked # 5 globally, “UG” has provided education, training and research for over 60,000 alumni over its 60-year history with significant national and global impact. Other faculties include the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, The Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry, The Faculty of Natural Sciences, The College of Behavioural Sciences and Research, The Faculty of Education and Humanities and the Faculty of Social Sciences. The University is also home to 10 Research Institutes including the internationally important Centre for Biodiversity, The Institute for Food and Nutrition Security, The Institute for Innovation, Research and Entrepreneurship, The Institute for Energy Diplomacy, The Green Institute, The Institute for Human Resiliency, Strategic Security and the Future, and the International Centre for Excellence in Early Childhood Education. The mission of the University of Guyana is to discover, generate, disseminate and apply knowledge of the highest standard for advancement of communities, the nation, and mankind within an atmosphere of academic freedom, transparent accountability, pragmatic innovation and universal respect.

UG’s forward-thinking Blueprint 2040 is currently setting the course for the University’s future design and institutional response to the changing needs of Guyana, the region and the world. UG is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary with renewed focus on becoming the leading teaching and research University in Guyana. Visit UG at www.uog.edu.gy