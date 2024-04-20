Several guns found in Berbice

Last Updated on Saturday, 20 April 2024, 11:08 by Writer

Four rifles have been discovered on a recently cleared plot of land at Budhan Street, West Canje, Berbice, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said Saturday.

The law enforcement agency said the guns were found on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 6:30 PM by a party of policemen.

“A search was conducted on a recently cleared land space, which had burnt debris in heaps. In one of the heaps, four suspected firearms (rifles) were found partially burnt,” police said.

Police said further searches were made in the immediate area, but nothing else was found.

The GPF said a resident was contacted and interviewed, who indicated that the land was cleared and debris burnt around April 9, 2024, and the firearms were not there.

The guns were packaged for ballistics analysis.