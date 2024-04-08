Wife, husband in murder-suicide

Last Updated on Monday, 8 April 2024, 7:26 by Denis Chabrol

A saleswoman of Recht-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara was killed and her husband committed suicide, leaving behind a note that implicated the woman in being unfaithful.

The body of 56-year old Sarah Bacchus-Arjoon and her husband, 69-year old Khemraj Arjoon were found by their 13-year old daughter when she returned home at about 3:30 Sunday afternoon. “The body (of the woman) was found lying in a pool of blood inside the bedroom. The teen also found her father gasping for breath on the bed, emitting a strong smell of poison,” police said in a statement.

Before the man was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, he admitted to police that he drank poison. “When Police arrived at the scene, they questioned the murder suspect (Khemraj Arjoon), who admitted to ingesting a poisonous substance, and he directed ranks to the area where he threw the bottle suspected to contain the poisonous substance,” the Guyana Police Force said.

He died while receiving treatment.

Investigators also found a note that suggested that the woman was unfaithful to her husband. “A note implicating Sarah in an alleged affair was found nearby. The note was written on a piece of cardboard,” police said.

Investigators were informed that the sequence of events unfolded between 11:30 AM and 3:30 PM Sunday at the couple’s residence, Lot 755 Recht-Door-Zee. Police said they took possession of the suspected murder weapon, a knife, which was found at the scene, as well as the ‘note’.