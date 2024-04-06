Domestic violence report triggers discovery of AK-47 assault rifle ammo in Buxton- police

Last Updated on Saturday, 6 April 2024, 11:45 by Denis Chabrol
A man was late Friday night arrested for alleged illegal possession of 15 bullets that are used in an AK-47 assault rifle, after his child’s mother reported that he assaulted and threatened her with a gun, the Guyana Police Force said Saturday.
Investigators said the ammunition was found at the man’s residence on Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara at about 11:45 Friday night. Police said they did not find the gun.
“A subsequent search of the premises was conducted, during which ranks found a magazine with 15 live (7.62 × 39 mm) AK rounds of ammunition. Checks were made for the firearm but it was not found,” police said in a statement.
The woman reported to police that the 36-year old man assaulted her, and pointed a gun at her while she was speaking with police on the phone.
The said ammunition, according to police, was photographed, taken possession of, and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station where it was processed for latent prints and lodged.
Buxton had been the seat of gangs that had been armed with mainly assault rifles.