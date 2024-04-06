Domestic violence report triggers discovery of AK-47 assault rifle ammo in Buxton- police

Last Updated on Saturday, 6 April 2024, 11:45 by Denis Chabrol

A man was late Friday night arrested for alleged illegal possession of 15 bullets that are used in an AK-47 assault rifle, after his child’s mother reported that he assaulted and threatened her with a gun, the Guyana Police Force said Saturday.

Investigators said the ammunition was found at the man’s residence on Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara at about 11:45 Friday night. Police said they did not find the gun.

“A subsequent search of the premises was conducted, during which ranks found a magazine with 15 live (7.62 × 39 mm) AK rounds of ammunition. Checks were made for the firearm but it was not found,” police said in a statement.

The woman reported to police that the 36-year old man assaulted her, and pointed a gun at her while she was speaking with police on the phone.