Two dead in collision involving GDF Coast Guard vessel

Last Updated on Friday, 5 April 2024, 10:38 by Denis Chabrol

Two persons died in an early Friday morning collision between a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard vessel and a civilian boat on the Moruca River, the defence force said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the collision between the Coast Guard Raiders Craft 17 (RC 17) and the civilian vessel occurred at approximately 0645 hours.

The civilian vessel was occupied by three adults and one baby, while the RC 17 carried personnel from the Coast Guard, the GDF said.

Unfortunately, the vessel operator and the baby’s mother lost their lives in the accident. They were transported to the Charity Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The Coast Guard personnel aboard the RC 17 have not reported any injuries, the defence force.

The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into the incident.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Officers and Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force extend sincere condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” the GDF said.

Meanwhile, police say they are investigating an alleged incident in the Moruca River which occurred at about 06:30 hrs Friday morning.

The Coast Guard vessel was at the time en route to Santa Rosa but collided with a civilian boat with four occupants, whilst negotiating a turn, police said.

The Coast Guard Vessel was damaged and is currently at the Base in the Pomeroon River.

The victims were escorted to Charity and further to the Hospital for diagnosis and treatment.