Magistrates appointed Land Court judges

Three magistrates would be sworn on Friday as Commissioners of Title (Land Court judges) to serve in the Land Court in Essequibo and Berbice, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced Wednesday night.

They are Ms Esther Sam, Ms Renita Singh and Ms Christel Lambert.

Land Court Judges hear matters related to ownership of land and awards transports, and hears and awards or denies prescriptive rights.

The JSC said their Oaths of Office would be taken before Prime Minister Mark Phillips.

They previously served as State Counsel in the Chambers of the Attorney General and the Chambers of Director of Public Prosecutions and as Magistrates in the various Magisterial Districts in Guyana.

Esther Sam

Ms. Esther Sam attained her secondary education at Queens College. Thereafter, she read for a Bachelor of Laws Degree at the University of Guyana. After attaining her degree, Ms. Sam pursued studies at the Hugh Wooding Law School. In 2009, she successfully obtained her Legal Education Certificate and was admitted to the local Bar the same year.

In October 2009, Ms. Sam commenced working as a State Counsel in the Chambers of the Attorney General. During her tenure at the Chambers, Ms. Sam enjoyed various promotions, serving in the post of Senior Legal Adviser and thereafter as Principal Legal Advisor.

On March 1, 2017, she was appointed to the Magistracy and has presided mainly in the Magistrates’ Courts at Charity, Anna Regina, Suddie, Leguan and Wakenaam.

Renita Camille Singh

Renita Camille Singh began her secondary education at North Georgetown Secondary and the Bishops’ High School. On completion of her secondary school education, Ms. Singh attended the University of Guyana where she read for a Bachelor of Laws Degree. On successful completion of her degree, she attained a legal Education Certificate from Hugh Wooding Law School. She was later admitted to the Bar in 2011.

Her legal career commenced in 2011 at the Chambers of The Director of Public Prosecutions where she was employed as a State Counsel. Whilst there, she was promoted to the position of Senior State Counsel. In 2014, Ms. Singh was appointed to the Magistracy. She served as a Magistrate in Georgetown and Berbice for 10 years.

Christel Lambert

Ms. Christel Lambert obtained a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Guyana in 2009, a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School in 2011, a Master of Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, in 2014 and a Master of Laws in Oil and Gas from the University of Aberdeen. She graduated in 2019 with a distinction from the latter institution.

Ms. Lambert was admitted to the Bar in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago in 2011. Thereafter, she embarked on a legal career as a Judicial Research Assistant in the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago. On her return home in 2015, she was appointed a Magistrate and served primarily at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court for most of her tenure.