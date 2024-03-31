Venezuelans in cocaine haul for court this week

Last Updated on Sunday, 31 March 2024, 19:52 by Denis Chabrol

The two Venezuelans, who were allegedly caught in a go-fast boat with more than 1,181 pounds of cocaine at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, have been identified and are expected to appear in court later this week, Director the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) James Singh said Sunday.

He told Demerara Waves Online News that he hoped they would be arraigned on Tuesday, the first working day after the Easter weekend.

They have been identified as 32-year old Jose Felix Lindore, 32-year-old, and 33-year old Javier Perez.

CANU said the men were nabbed in a joint operation with the Guyana Defence Force’s Coast Guard on March 29, 2024.

The boat was fitted with two 250 Horse Power outboard engines and had a large quantity of fuel, CANU said previously.