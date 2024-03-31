US-based Guyanese caught with illegal firearm, offers bribe to police- Guyana Police Force

Last Updated on Sunday, 31 March 2024, 19:15 by Denis Chabrol

A United States (US)-based Guyanese farmer, whose local address is at Mahaicony, was arrested Sunday for allegedly being in possession of a firearm and ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence, and offering a GY$500,000 bribe to a policeman to drop the investigation, police said.

Police said at about 2 PM Easter Sunday, 46-year old Tony Danraj Mootoosammy, who lives in New Jersey, US with his local address as Bath, Mahaicony, had in his possession a black Sig Sauer P365 Pistol, with a magazine containing ten live rounds of 9mm ammunition. The gun and ammo were reportedly in his right side pants waist.

He was, according to police, contacted at the entrance of the Annual Easter Sunday Horse Race Meet, at the Port Mourant Turf Club, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said the man initially claimed that he forgot his licence in his van at home, but when he was taken to the Whim Police Station, he indicated that he does not have one and then offered to bribe investigators. “He was told of the offence committed and cautioned where he offered to pay the Police five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) cash. He was immediately arrested and placed into custody where he is presently assisting the police with their investigation,” police added.

Police said Mootoosammy was asked to produce a form of identification and he produced his US and Guyana driver’s licences.