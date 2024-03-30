https://i0.wp.com/demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/UG-2024-5.png!

Venezuelans nabbed in go-fast boat with cocaine, fuel

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News Saturday, 30 March 2024, 7:52 0

Last Updated on Saturday, 30 March 2024, 8:11 by Denis Chabrol

The go-fast boat that CANU and the GDF Coast Guard intercepted at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

Two Venezuelans were Friday arrested in a go-fast boat with more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine and a large quantity of fuel at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, in a joint operation by the the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), an official said Saturday.

Director of CANU, James Singh said one of the Venezuelans is believed to be the holder of Guyanese citizenship.

The vessel was fitted with two outboard motors of 250 Horse Power (HP) each, he said.

The packets of cocaine that were found aboard the go-fast boat at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

CANU said the vessel was intercepted in a joint operation with the Guyana Defence Force’s Coast Guard.

“This is another example of inter-agency cooperation as well as officers from that unit were trained by overseas counterparts in the region. A number of the officers are a team that do work in the region and received training through an EU (European Union)-sponsored programme,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

Vergenoegen is a coastal village in Region Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands).

