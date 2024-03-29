Tribute to the Honourable Mme. Justice Desiree Bernard, OR CCH, J, CCJ, Ret’d

Last Updated on Friday, 29 March 2024, 6:29 by Denis Chabrol

The Supreme Court of Judicature is saddened by the passing of the late former Chancellor of the Judiciary, the Honourable

Mme. Justice Desiree Bernard, OR, CCH, J, CCJ, Ret’d who died today 28th March, 2024. Justice Bernard was born in Georgetown on 2nd March, 1939.

Her education commenced at the St. Ambrose Primary School in Georgetown. Justice Bernard later secured a place at The Bishops High School. She read for her Bachelor of Laws degree and graduated with honours from the University of London in 1963. On completion of her degree, she returned to Guyana and joined the law firm of Cameron and Shepherd . She then went into private practice in 1967, specializing in civil and family law.

Her Honour was a trail blazer and paved the way for women to join and excel in the legal fraternity. Her Honour was appointed a Magistrate in 1970 and a Commissioner of Oaths and Notary Public in 1976. She was admitted to the English Roll of Solicitors in 1977.

Her Honour will forever be remembered in the history of the legal fraternity in Guyana for her numerous firsts. Notably, her Honour became the first female Judge of the High Court in 1980 and Justice of Appeal in 1992. Her honour was also the first female Judge to be appointed as Chief Justice of Guyana in 1996. Later, her Honour was appointed as Chancellor of the Judiciary of Guyana in 2001, another first as a woman. Her Honour served as Chancellor of the Judiciary of Guyana from 2001 to 2005, making her the first female head of the Judiciary in Guyana and the Commonwealth Caribbean Region.

Chancellor Bernard made history again when she was elevated to the bench of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in 2005 where she served as the first and only female judge of CCJ for the duration of her tenure from 2005 to 2014. After her tenure at the CCJ in 2014, she was appointed as a Judge of the Court of Appeal of Bermuda.

Justice Bernard was an advocate for women’s rights and chaired a national committee in Guyana that resulted in legislative reform that benefitted women tremendously. She was a catalyst for the enactment of the trilogy of legislation in 1990: the Married Persons (Property) (Amendment) Act, the Family and Dependents (Provision) Act and the Equal Rights Act. She was a founder member of the Conference on the Affairs and Status of Women in Guyana; and a member of the Toastmistress’ Club and the Business of Professional Women’s Club. She was president of the Organisation of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations. From 1982 to 1984 Justice Bernard served as rapporteur of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). In 1985 to 1989, she served as Chairperson of CEDAW.

Justice Bernard mentored many persons, especially women lawyers and women judicial officers. She was the founder member and first President of the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers which was established in 1987 and a founder member and first patron of the Caribbean Association of Women Judges which was formed in 2014.

Honourable Mme. Justice Desiree Bernard was the recipient of several awards including: the Cacique Crown of Honour, and the Order of Roraima, Guyana’s 3rd and 2nd highest national awards respectively. In July 2005, the Honourable Judge was awarded the CARICOM Triennial Award for Women. She was awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws (honoris causa) by the University of the West Indies in November 2007. In February 2011, Mme. Justice Bernard was appointed a judge of the Inter-American Development Bank Administrative Tribunal, based in Washington DC, USA.

Justice Bernard epitomized service above self, and her life reflected a deep care for humanity. Her many accomplishments, her passion for the law and her contribution to the bench and bar are legendary. Her passing leaves a deep void and is felt by all.

The Supreme Court of Judicature extends heartfelt condolences to the immediate family and close friends of the Honourable Mme. Justice Desiree Bernard, OR, CCH, J, CCJ, Ret’d.

May her cherished memory provide comfort, strength and peace to all at this difficult time.

May her soul rest in peace and rise in glory.