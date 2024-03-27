Three juveniles charged with murder

Last Updated on Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 22:15 by Denis Chabrol

Three juveniles were Wednesday charged with the murder of a teenaged boy at Patentia, West Bank Demerara, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the accused appeared at the Wales Magistrate Court before Magistrate Rhondel Weaver. They were remanded to the Juvenile Holding Center until 30th April, 2024.

Seventeen year old Aaron Bess was stabbed with knife and lashed with a piece of steel.

Initially, police had said two persons committed the act on 21st March, 2024 as Bess was walking to a shop to purchase something. Investigators said the killing stemmed from an 0ld grievance.

Laws that protect juveniles prohibit the disclosure of their identities.