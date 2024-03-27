No new chickenpox cases at Lusignan Prison; everyone being vaccinated

Last Updated on Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 22:05 by Denis Chabrol

Even as the Ministry of Health continued its chicken pox vaccination drive at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) on Wednesday said there was no new case of the viral disease at that penal facility.

“So far, there have been no new cases of chickenpox detected at the prison facility,” the GPS said in a brief update about the chicken pox outbreak at the Lusignan Prison.

Officer-in-Charge of the Lusignan Prison, Deoraj Gyandat was quoted by the GPS as saying that seven of the 25 active cases have been cleared. The Health Ministry is already on record as saying that the outbreak is under control.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot reportedly said that the vaccination exercise would continue over the next few days to ensure that all currently incarcerated persons, new inmates and staff are vaccinated against the virus.

The GPS said Mr Gyandat reported that Health Ministry teams were continuing their surveillance and screening exercises along with education and hygiene campaigns. He said the aim is to prevent contraction of the virus and identification of the sympt0ms.