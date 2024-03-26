PPPC Region Four Councillor arrested for allegedly firing gun

Last Updated on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 11:30 by Denis Chabrol

A Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Councillor has been arrested in connection with allegedly firing a handgun in Alexandee Village, Georgetown on Monday- Phagwah, police said.

Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said a report was made and an investigation was launched.

He said the suspect has since been arrested and the firearm seized and lodged.

Region Four Councillor for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC), David Williams is seen in a video with what appeares to be a handgun in his hand among several persons during Phagwah Day festivities. He seemed to have been engaged in a disagreement with someone.

Moments later, a loud explosion was heard and persons were seen running.