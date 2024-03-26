https://i0.wp.com/demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/UG-2024-5.png!

Children drown in North Rupununi village

Last Updated on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 23:55 by Denis Chabrol

Three girls on Tuesday evening dr0wned in a fish pond at Massara Village, North Rupununi, the Guyana Police Force said.

Commander of Regional Police Division #9, Senior Superintendent Raphael Rose said the children had gone to the Razor Grass pond in the village to swim.
Those who perished were six-year-old Nia Jeffreys, five-year-old Michelle Jeffreys, and nine-year-old Alicia Dorrick.

“Upon discovering their absence, their parents initiated a search, eventually leading them to the Razor Grass pond, where the bodies of the three girls were found floating in the water,” police said in a statement.

Villagers, according to police, promptly responded to the alarm raised and assisted in retrieving the bodies. Toshao Lenny Moses was promptly notified, and a report was filed at the Annai Police Station.

