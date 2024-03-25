Time for national dialogue on Guyana’s sovereignty- Roysdale Forde

Last Updated on Monday, 25 March 2024, 15:21 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition shadow Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Roysdale Forde has recommended broad-based national dialogue on Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in the wake of the Venezuela’s government’s passage of a law to make Essequibo a Venezuelan state.

“In response to these challenging times, I urge the President of Guyana, Mr. Irfaan Ali, to exercise decisive leadership by convening a national dialogue that includes the opposition and other key stakeholders.

Our goal is to forge a unified front in addressing this existential threat to our nation’s sovereignty. The sovereignty of Guyana transcends political divides; it is a shared treasure that we must all safeguard with unwavering commitment and inclusivity,” Mr Forde said in a statement issued at the weekend.

He urged President Ali to place great store on Article 13 of Guyana’s constitution and embrace inclusivity rather than partisanship. “Inclusionary democracy lies at the heart of our nation’s ethos, and it is incumbent upon us, all of us, to uphold this principle, particularly, in the face of external threats to our sovereignty. We must, at the very basic level, transcend partisan divides and stand united in defense of our territorial and national sovereignty,” he said.

He asked for Guyanese to unitedly “stand together, across party lines” to ensure the security of Guyana’s future and affirm their commitment to peace, justice, and the rule of law. In unity, there is strength, and in strength, there is victory. “Guyana’s sovereignty does not belong solely to the government but to all of us, irrespective of political affiliation. When I took the oath to serve as a parliamentarian, it was with the solemn commitment to represent and safeguard the interests of all Guyanese,” he said.

The illegal action by Venezuela constitutes a serious threat to the interests and future of all Guyanese, he said.

Mr Forde described as an “unsettling development” Venezuela’s steps to breach the December 14, 2023 Arygle Declaration by President Ali and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro that “both Guyana and Venezuela directly or indirectly will not threaten or use force against one another in any circumstances, including those consequential to any existing controversies between the two States.”

“Venezuela’s unilateral declaration of the Essequibo region as its own starkly contravenes this agreement, undermining the principles of peace and diplomacy that both nations have pledged to uphold,” said Mr Forde.

He also 0bserved that that “egregious act” by Venezuela violates international law.

In its initial Application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), he recalled that Guyana detailed how Venezuela, for more than half a century, had acknowledged and respected the 1899 Award’s validity and the subsequent 1905 Map, which were both integral to delineating our territorial boundaries.

He added that it is both notable and regrettable that Venezuela reversed its stance in 1962, coinciding with the United Kingdom’s preparations to grant Guyana independence. This year, we mark the 57th anniversary of the 1966 Geneva Agreement, a reminder of our enduring quest for a peaceful and just resolution to this dispute.

“The recent actions by Venezuela not only disregard these historical agreements but also pose a significant threat to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity—fundamental tenets that ensure the stability and security of nations worldwide. Such unilateral measures threaten to destabilize the Caribbean and Latin American region, creating a climate of uncertainty and potential conflict that extends far beyond our borders.,:

He said the unwavering support from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of American States (OAS) underscores the international community’s solidarity with Guyana. “It highlights the collective understanding of the importance of resolving this dispute through dialogue, adherence to international law, and the mechanisms provided by the ICJ,” Mr Forde added.

He endorsed opposition Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amanza Walton-Desir’s “proactive engagement with the government in these critical times.” She has formally asked Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd to convene a meeting of the bipartisan parliamentary committee on Foreign Relations.

Mr Todd has said that he would be doing so.