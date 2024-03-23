Deliberately set fire killed retired Headmaster- Fire Service

Last Updated on Saturday, 23 March 2024, 7:07 by Denis Chabrol

The fire that burnt to death a retired Headmaster in his house at Beterverwagting was deliberately set, but so far investigators do not know who committed the act, the Guyana Fire Service said. “The cause of the fire is suspected to be malicious, with the perpetrator(s) currently unknown,” the Guyana Fire Service said Friday in its account of the blaze that occurred at about 4 AM.

Dead is 84-year old Moses Elias who was a former Headmaster of the Bladen Hall Secondary School.

He lived alone in a wooden and concrete tw0-storey house at OBAZ, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

The Fire Service said despite the valiant efforts of the firefighting crews, the building and its contents were completely destroyed.