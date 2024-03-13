University of Guyana receives prestigious 2023 Perry Award for Excellence in Security and Defense Education

Last Updated on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 9:46 by Denis Chabrol

The University of Guyana (UG) said it would Wednnesday receive prestigious recognition as the 2023 recipient of the Perry Award for Excellence in Security and Defense Education.

The award will be conferred by the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies.

This seminal award acknowledges UG’s significant contributions to developing future leaders equipped to address critical security and defense challenges within Guyana and the Americas,” UG said in a statement.

The Perry Award for Excellence in Security and Defense Education is given to individuals or institutions in recognition of their significant contributions in the field of security and defense education in the Americas.

The University of Guyana is the only 2023 Perry Award recipient.

The University of Guyana launched its master’s degree in strategic development studies in 2022. The programme was developed as a result of a collaboration between The University of Guyana, Guyana Government Agencies— National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) and the Guyana Defense Force (GDF)—and the United States Government through the William J. Perry Center among others.

Vice Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin said: “The University of Guyana is honored to receive this award,” emphasizing the institution’s commitment to advancing security and defense education. She noted that UG is “firmly committed to its role in developing future leaders who can contribute to a more secure and peaceful hemisphere. In particular, national security in all spheres is the critical factor in our present and future success as a nation, so the Nation’s University has to deliver in this area. This is a first step.”

Perry Center Director, Paul J. Angelo said that the Centre was honoured to have participated in the establishment of the programme. “As the Master of Science in Strategic Development Studies suggests, the University of Guyana is the nucleus of a much broader national pivot toward strategic thinking and represents the country’s most vital platform for public dialogue about Guyana’s role in the Americas and the world—a leading space for policy makers, civil society, and the private sector to discuss Guyana’s today and tomorrow,” he said.

Director Angelo added: “These efforts represent the best of our Perry Center community of practice and honour the legacy of Secretary Perry in the founding of our beloved center, who charged us with the responsibility to ‘prepare the next generation to achieve the goals of peace, prosperity, and cooperation that we in this hemisphere hold dear.”

“I am hard-pressed to think of an institution that more firmly embodies the commitment to good governance, transparency, and positive civil-military relations than the University of Guyana. Congratulations,” he noted.

A high-level US team is currently in Guyana and will present the highly prestigious award at 10:00 hrs. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT), Turkeyen Campus. There will also be a panel discussion on “Challenges of Defense Governance in a Turbulent World” which will be held in the Education Lecture Theatre (ELT) at 17:30 hrs, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

The University of Guyana’s Master of Science in Strategic Development Studies programme is aimed at equipping students with a comprehensive understanding of contemporary security threats, defense planning, and strategic analysis. The program is being offered by the University’s Institute of Human Resiliency, Strategic Security, and the Future (IHRSSF). The programme focuses on key areas such as The Strategic Environment; State Institutions and Governance; Policy Formulation for Strategic Development; Data and Information Management; Evolving Issues in Democracy and the Contemporary Environment; Strategic Leadership and Capstone Research Project.

The Perry Centre Award represents several key points of pride:

Internationally Recognized Excellence: The award places UG among the leading institutions for security and defense education in the Americas.

Commitment to Regional Security: It underscores UG’s dedication to fostering a new generation of leaders prepared to navigate complex security issues within Guyana and the wider region.

Enhancing Guyana’s Reputation: The award elevates the international profile of UG and Guyana’s educational landscape.

Boost for Faculty and Students: This recognition serves as a tremendous motivator for UG’s faculty and students, inspiring continued excellence in security and defense education.

The Perry Center, affiliated with the National Defense University in Washington D.C., is a leading institution dedicated to fostering security cooperation throughout the Western Hemisphere. The award, named after former U.S. Secretary of Defense William J. Perry, recognizes exceptional academic programmes that cultivate expertise and understanding in security and defense issues. The Perry Award serves as a strong validation of these efforts and inspires UG to continue pursuing academic excellence in security and defense education.

The Award Ceremony to be held from 10 a.m. on Wednesday March 13, 2024 in the George Walcott Lecture Theatre at UG’s Turkeyen Campus and following panel discussion on “Challenges for Defense Governance in a Turbulent World” from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Education Lecture Theatre (ELT) at UG’s Turkeyen Campus are open to members of the public.

