Policeman under close arrest for shooting death of colleague

Last Updated on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 10:03 by Denis Chabrol

A police constable has been placed under close arrest for shooting and killing his friend, the Guyana Police Force said Wednesday.

Police confirmed that Sergeant Alex Vaughn waa shot dead on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

“A Police Constable is under close arrest assisting with the investigation, based on preliminary information, that he allegedly and unintentionally fatally wounded Sergeant Alex Vaughn,”the law enforcement agency said.

Commissioner of Police Mr Clifton Hicken has since ordered a probe which is currently ongoing by the Office of Professional Responsibility and supervised by the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority, the police force said.