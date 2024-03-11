WANSAT and GTT record historic win with Cellular Backhaul Technology in Guyana

Last Updated on Monday, 11 March 2024, 10:17 by Denis Chabrol

GTT, in partnership with WANSAT, has successfully backhauled cellular traffic from the hinterland to Georgetown via an international satellite and fibre connection, the phone company said Monday.

The project is being managed entirely from WANSAT’s Network Operations Centre (NOC) in Georgetown and is a first implementation of its kind for any telecom operator in Guyana.

Cellular backhaul is the process of connecting remote cellular base stations (towers) to a mobile operator’s core network, allowing them to transmit voice and data traffic to and from mobile devices.

GTT said the town of Lethem was the first to be successfully activated, and the last of several remote base stations was successfully activated on March 7, 2024, further extending the reach and capabilities of this innovative cellular backhaul solution.

This groundbreaking achievement paves the way for increased efficiency in the operations of rural cell towers and represents a monumental step forward as it relates to cost optimization and resource allocation for GTT, the phone company added.

Chief Operations Officer of GTT Mobile, Randall Hewitt said the achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the WANSAT and GTT teams. “This milestone not only reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge telecommunications solutions, but also positions us at the forefront of technological innovation in Guyana and continues to show that we are an operator that keeps our promises”.

Additionally, WANSAT in partnership with GTT, recently provided reliable internet to the family home of West Indies Cricketer and right arm fast bowler- Shamar Joseph, miles into the Canje river in East Berbice – Corentyne (Region Six).

Andre Jones, Chief Executive Officer of WANSAT, commented that “At WANSAT, we pride ourselves in bringing innovative technologies and solutions to the Guyanese public. Leveraging GTT’s vast telecom experience and WANSAT’s expertise in modern satellite communications technologies will enable us to provide cutting-edge solutions for the government of Guyana, enterprise customers, and residential customers in the remotest regions of the country. There are still tens of thousands of people in Guyana without any access to affordable, high-quality, reliable broadband internet connections—we’re changing that narrative today.”