Foreign women rescued from Red Dragon Night Club

Last Updated on Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 8:41 by Denis Chabrol

Forty-four women have been rescued from Red Dragon Night Club and have been taken into protective care, as police continue their probe into alleged trafficking in persons, the Ministry of Home Affairs said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said police and officials of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security swooped down on the Robb Street, Georgetown night club at about 2:30 AM Monday based on “intelligence” received.

According to the Home Ministry, police were also investigating “exploitation and other forms of abuse.”