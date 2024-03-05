Teachers’ Union sends list of financial matters to Ministry of Education for talks

Last Updated on Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 22:48 by Denis Chabrol

President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Dr Mark Lyte on Tuesday said the union has tabled increased salaries and other financial issues for discussion with the Ministry of Education when the two sides hold their first meeting on Thursday since a court-ordered mediation agreement.

He said the union dispatched a letter on Tuesday to the Ministry of Education indicating the “first five things we would like to have discussed in our meeting.” They include salary increases from 2019 to 2022, and increased clothing, station and hardline allowances; unpaid two percent for the 2017-2018 multi-year agreement, debunching of teachers and placed in salary scales in keeping with the last multi-year agreement.

“That first meeting will give an indication as to whether reasonable time was spent,” he said.

Dr Lyte again rejected accusations by a number of teachers that the GTU had sold out by agreeing to talks without first securing an increase in salaries. “All of you, who are worried about people who hoodwinked who and this might be a trap and this is that and who can’t trust who, think again. This is a court-ordered mediation,” he said.

The trade union leader again told teachers that they could not continue the strike while negotiations were underway. He said the GTU has created history in Guyana and the Caribbean on the legitimacy of a salary cut by striking teachers.

While the Guyana government had shied away from holding negotiations for increased salaries and other financial benefits with the GTU, President Irfaan Ali on Monday claimed his government position that the GTU and the Ministry of Education should resume talks was always the correct one and was reflected in the court-ordered mediation agreement. “Exactly what I have been saying all along, no different! Return to work and allow the process that was ongoing to continue. Why was this so difficult? The same request the Ministry of Education and Government have been making continuously. As a responsible Government, we will continue to work in the interest of all workers,” Dr Ali said.

Last year, the President announced increases in allowances and salaries for certain categories of teachers, after a meeting with a large group of selected teachers at State House, his official residence. In the run-up to that meeting, the President had not indicated the willingness of his administration to bargain for increased salaries and allowances for teachers through their union.