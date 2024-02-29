High Court orders mediation in teachers strike

Last Updated on Thursday, 29 February 2024, 16:45 by Denis Chabrol

The High Court on Friday sent a 25-day strike by teachers to mediation in the hope of getting the educators back to the classroom almost immediately.

Justice Sandil Kissoon said Senior Counsel Edward Luckoo and Robin Stoby agreed to serve as mediators. They would start work by meeting representatives of the government and the Guyana Teachers’ Union at 9:30 am Friday.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall was unsuccessful in convincing the judge that the GTU and Ministry of Education should resume their talks that ended abruptly on January 31, 2024. “Government was caught by surprise,” he told the court.

Outside the courtroom, Mr Nandlall told reporters that he could not promise that the union’s desire for negotiations for increased salaries would be placed at the top of the agenda.

GTU President Dr Mark Lyte said his union’s priorities would include pay talks in the mediation process.

Justice Kissoon stressed several times that “as a matter of urgency” there is need for to “bridge the differences and cross those differences” so that the teachers could. return to work. “The issues confronting the Ministry of Education and the GTU are not insurmountable,” he added.

Attorney General Nandlall, however, pleaded with the judge “for an opportunity” for the GTU and the Ministry of Education to resume their discussions on their own.

Attorney-at-Law Darren Wade told the court that despite several attempts, the government has refused to engage in collective bargaining.

Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain said, in response to judge’s referral of the matter to mediation that “I will obey your Honour without question.”