CARICOM leaders frown on apparent rules breach in sending CDB president on leave

Last Updated on Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 22:44 by Denis Chabrol

Leaders of the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM) ended their three-day summit in Guyana expressing concern over the decision by the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to send that financial institution’s President, Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon on leave to make way for an investigation.

“On first blush, I think that the whole process is somewhat flawed and I’m of the view that even if it may be applicable to lower members of staff, certainly when it comes to the President there has to be some, at least, notification even out of decency to the Directors and the Governors,” Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne told reporters on Wednesday.

The nature of the alleged infraction has not been disclosed, and the CDB last week refused to respond to questions on the issue.

The Antigua and Barbuda leader also believed that based on the nature of the issue, there could be some form of intervention by the governors.

Mr Browne said that regional leaders were taken aback that the Board of Directors had suspended Dr Leon in early January, 2024 without engaging the Board of Governors. “Whereas we are very concerned about the procedures that led to that process and at some point we’ll have to address the issue of the procedures and the fact that subordinates within an institution can literally take disciplinary action against their superior without even consulting with the directors or the governors of the bank; I mean there is something fundamentally flawed about that,” Mr Browne told reporters.

He recalled that when the race for the CDB presidential candidature was taking place between Dr Leon and Professor Avenash, that “same whistleblower system was activated” that led to the practical elimination of Dr Avenash. The Antigua and Barbuda leader said regional leaders have recognised that the process could be abused. “We don’t know for fact that it has been abused currently but we have concerns that it may have been abused and in that case, we’ll have to make some changes,” he said.

Mr Browne said the investigation currently underway is expected to confirm whether the CDB’s “suspended President” was guilty of any malpractice or breach at that regional financial institution. “I think we have to await the outcome of an investigation before we start to make the adjustments or to make too strident arguments about making changes against a system that may not be broken,” he said.

According to the Antigua and Barbuda leader, the process would be reviewed to ensure that the system could not be potentially abused or “weaponised against maybe further presidents of the bank or maybe other members of the bank.