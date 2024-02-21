US gifts Guyana COVID-19 anti-viral pill

Last Updated on Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 21:27 by Denis Chabrol

The United States (US) on Wednesday donated 1,000 doses of Paxlovid, an oral pill that is used to treat COVID-19 patients with a high risk of severe illness or death, to Guyana, the embassy here said. The embassy said that medication complements a separate donation of 354,660 Pfizer vaccine doses.

Speaking at the handover of the doses to the Ministry of Health, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Adrienne Galanek reiterated the U.S. commitment to the people of Guyana in fighting this disease and commended the Government of Guyana for its continued strong COVID-19 response. “Over the past two decades, the United States has provided more than $140 billion in global health assistance. We are the world’s largest contributor to the international response to COVID-19. As President Biden has made clear, the United States will work as a partner to address global challenges,” Ms Galanek was quoted as saying in an embassy statement.

Vaccination continues to be the first line of defense against COVID-19. The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other U.S. Government agencies, says it has worked closely with Guyana throughout the duration of the pandemic to protect public health and strengthen the response to COVID-19. “These resources have helped Guyana with community engagement, infection prevention and control, and laboratory systems,” the embassy said.